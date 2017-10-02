EastEnders spoiler: Martin and Stacey Fowler learn the truth behind Arthur's shock collapse Will baby Arthur survive?

EastEnders viewers were left on tenterhooks following Friday night's cliffhanger, which saw Martin and Stacey Fowler rally around baby Arthur after he fell unconscious. Over the past week, the couple have been struggling to deal with the news that Arthur has the same heart condition - Brugada Syndrome - as his biological father, Kush Kazemi. Even though doctors can't do much on the youngster at this stage, the frantic parents have been left wondering what they can do.

Martin and Stacey Fowler rally around little Arthur

On Monday's episode, fans of the BBC soap will see doctors keep little Arthur under observation in hospital, while they find out why he wasn't responding. The next few weeks will be a trying time for Stacey (Lacey Turner) and Martin (James Bye) as they deal with this latest blow, while preparing for the arrival of their unborn child. According to Inside Soap, Stacey will be put in a difficult position with the Kazemi family. "Stacey has had to take the tot to hospital for some tests and it's been a frightening time," a source recently told the magazine. "She was expecting to find out the results straight away, so she's disheartened to learn that she will actually have to wait for a specialist appointment next week to discuss what's wrong. It's tough for any mum to go through - but even harder for Stacey now that her husband is banged up."

Last month, actor James hinted that Martin and Stacey will face further heartache ahead. "We've had a really lovely year for Martin and Stacey, they've had a relatively peaceful year and that's nice to play," he shared, via Digital Spy. "It's great to have a couple on the Square that are happy, but at the end of the day, we're both actors and we love to get our teeth into a big storyline and what's coming up is as juicy as we've had. We jump at the chance and we're very blessed to have these storylines given to us."