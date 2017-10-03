Are the Sex and the City stars feuding over cancelled film? Kristin Davis and Williw Garson have liked tweets that hint that Kim Cattrall was behind SATC 3's cancellation

Following the news that the planned third Sex and the City film had been cancelled, the stars of the popular TV show and film franchise have taken to social media to vent their frustrations, in which both Kristin Davis (Charlotte) and Willie Garson (Stanford) seemed to hint that Kim Cattrall was responsible for the film not going ahead.

Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed that the third film wasn't happening to Extra in late September, saying: "It's not halted. It's over. We're not doing it. I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."

It was then reported that Kim, who plays Samantha, was responsible for the cancellation after wanting the studio to work on her other projects. However, Kim denied to claims, tweeting: "The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016." However, Willie seemed to disagree, writing a since-deleted tweet which read: "And that, is that. And sadly, the reasons are true." He also retweeted an article that purported that Kim was the reason behind the film's cancellation. Willie also made his feelings clear after a commenter wrote: "You know what, Kim? Make as many demands as you want, you've earned it," to which the actor replied: "Huh?"

Meanwhile, Kristin liked a tweet from the singer Sia which read: "Ok. @wbpictures can I just play Samantha and we give the people more Sex and the City? We'll just pretend I had lots of plastic surgery!" She also shared a post on Instagram which read: "It is true that we are not going to be able to make a 3rd film. I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters. It is deeply frustrating not to able to share that chapter (beautifully written by MPK) with all of you." Cynthia Nixon is the only member of the main four cast members who has yet to speak out about the cancelled project.