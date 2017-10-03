Michelle Keegan and on-screen lover Luke Pasqualino star in new Our Girl trailer The actress reprises her role as army medic Corporal Georgie Lane

Michelle Keegan has starred in a new trailer for Our Girl – and there's a lot to get excited about. In the snippet, fans see the actress reprise her role as army medic Corporal Georgie Lane, and see her character possibly rekindle her romance with ex-fiancé, Special Forces Officer Elvis Harte, played by Luke Pasqualino. "I'm not interested in you," Michelle tells Luke in the trailer. "Yeah well, I don't believe that and neither do you," he replies.

The pair are seen growing close as they carry out a mission in the Nepalese mountains, where a medical facility has been established following a devastating earthquake in the region. "You look flustered," Luke tells Michelle in another scene, as she replies: "I'm surprised."

Michelle and Luke's characters seem to rekindle their romance

The third series of Our Girl returns to BBC One next Tuesday. Sharing some details, former Coronation Street actress Michelle revealed that this series was definitely "more physically demanding" to shoot. "We did bootcamp just like last year and we did it in Sandhurst and South Africa," she explained. "We work alongside people who are in the Army and it's about getting us in the mindset of being back in the Army, running drills, how to hold a weapon, discipline, all about your kit and a lot of medical skills. I've learnt so much. I know how to use a tourniquet, a bandage, I know how to stitch, how to do CPR and a lot of technical bits too."

Loading the player...

The 30-year-old, who is married to Mark Wright, recalled that at one point she was "covered in bruises" after working on some stunts. "It's been a lot more physically demanding than the first one definitely," she continued. "There are a lot more stunts involved, more Army-based scenes and a lot more running which I'm not very good at! I've had to learn how to run like I'm in the Army – nightmare!"

Michelle goes on jungle trek in Malaysia

The third series will also see Michelle's character Georgie act as a mentor to young private Maisie Richards, played by Shalom Brune-Franklin. "You screw up on this, it's going to reflect badly on me," she's heard saying in the trailer. Ben Aldridge, who is best known for Fleabag and Lark Rise to Candleford, will also reprise his role as Captain James.