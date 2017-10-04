Coronation Street apologises for major courtroom mistake The mistake came as Bethany Platt gave evidence against Nathan Curtis

Coronation Street has apologised for misrepresenting courtroom procedures during Tuesday night's dramatic episode. The soap's latest instalment showed an artist sketching Bethany Platt as she gave evidence in her sex abuse trial against Nathan Curtis. But viewers were quick to point out that victims of sex abuse are given lifelong anonymity, and therefore Bethany's identity would have been kept under wraps. "Erm, why would a court artist be sketching Bethany? She's automatically entitled to anonymity. #Corrie #CoronationStreet," one fan wrote. Another tweeted the show, saying: "@itvcorrie Court artists are forbidden by law to draw in court, only allowed to take notes, and Bethany's ID is protected."

Coronation Street has apologised for showing an artist sketching victim Bethany Platt in court

A spokesperson for the soap has now issued a statement, apologising for the error. "In last night's episode we showed a court artist at work sketching Bethany during her trial. We accept this wasn't a true representation of court procedure and we apologise for including it," it read. "The artist was solely used to illustrate the passing of time and we devoted multiple scenes to the fact that Bethany's anonymity is a priority for the court.

"We repeatedly focused on details regarding screens and video links, and support for victims throughout the court process, which we hope would encourage anyone watching to recognise the fact they would be in a safe place when giving evidence."

Bethany is currently testifying against her abuser Nathan Curtis

This week, viewers will see the verdict delivered against Nathan and the members of his sex ring, with fans hoping they will all be found guilty as justice for Bethany. Christopher Harper, who plays Nathan, recently told Digital Spy of the courtroom scenes: "Nathan hopes the jury will fall for him the same way Bethany and Mel have. Nathan's barrister has done a good job selling the story that Nathan has constructed, but it is clear Bethany's barrister doesn’t believe a word of it. When Nathan realises the jury doesn't seem to be falling for his charm either, he suddenly gets stage fright."