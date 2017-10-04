Loading the player...

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Ross reveals first Game of Thrones spin-off is already written Jonathan Ross confirmed that Jane Goldman has already completed one Game of Thrones spinoff show script

Game of Thrones fans have been speculating about the show's five planned spin-offs since their production was announced earlier this year. And now Jonathan Ross has confirmed exclusively to HELLO! Online that his wife, screenwriter and director Jane Goldman, has completed the script for one of the much-anticipated projects.

READ: Find out which Game of Thrones star left David Beckham starstruck

Jonathan has confirmed his wife, Jane, has finished the script

Chatting to HELLO! Online at the BFI Luminous Gala, the chat show host said: "I'm not going to say anything apart from the fact that [Jane] has just finished it! She's written it all around me, I'm a dragon in it!" Jonathan, who is a huge Game of Thrones fan himself, remained tight-lipped about what to expect from the script, joking: "I can't talk about it, sorry!"

WATCH: Britney Spears 'shakes it off' on Jonathan Ross Show

The dad-of-three also spoke fondly about his marriage to Jane revealing that the secret to their happy union is to "be nice to each other and talk," and acknowledging that the couple will celebrate their 30 year anniversary next year. Jonathan also opened up about the lack of equality women face in filmmaking and how Jane has managed to break the mould, saying: "My wife has had a very strong and success career and she continues to do so… and she's certainly worked in films that aren't usually seen in the domain of women writers, she's done superhero movies and action films… but as someone like me who's an observer, [gender inequality] does appear to be the case, it would be nicer if there was a greater degree of equality."

Jonathan spoke about film at the BFI Luminous Gala

Speaking about the BFI, the film buff also chatted about his top picks for the festival, saying: "I'll tell you what I'm really looking forward to, because I like genre movies in particular, Guillermo Del Toro's Shape of Water. I can't wait to see that because the trailers look amazing. I usually avoid trailers but I love Guillermo's work so I'm all over that!