Loading the player...

Eamonn Holmes responds after Ruth Langsford accidentally calls Anton du Beke by his name Ruth is currently competing on Strictly Come Dancing with Anton du Beke

Ruth Langsford made a bit of a blunder on air when she accidentally called her dance partner Anton du Beke by her husband Eamonn Holmes' name. The Strictly Come Dancing star was talking about how excited she was to perform the Charleston dance routine, saying on It Takes Two: "I love the Charleston. My granny taught me the Charleston step! So when Eamonn… Anton told me we'd got the Charleston, I said, 'I know how to do that. My granny taught me that'. I just couldn't do the other bits."

Clearly taken aback, presenter Zoe Ball said: "I love the fact you just called him Eamonn!" A surprised Ruth said, "Did I call you Eamonn? Did I? Sorry. Oh, melding into one," as Zoe continued: "As long as it's not the other way around. That could be awkward!" Anton, who recently welcomed twins with his wife Hannah Summers, saw the funny side as he said: "Oh awkward. I wouldn't like to be there for that moment."

"Did I call you Eamonn? Did I? Sorry. Oh, melding into one," said Ruth

Eamonn lands new children's TV gig

Ruth's husband Eamonn has since responded to his wife's TV blunder, taking to Twitter to joke: "I'm a chilled guy but pretty sure if I called @RuthieeL by another woman's name my texts would be getting a forensic examination! #Strictly." The Northern Irish presenter has been supporting his wife in her Strictly journey, offering her buckets of ice for her feet and making her drinks.

The husband and wife team on This Morning

And while Ruth has been busy at rehearsals, Eamonn has replaced his wife with a cardboard cut-out. The TV favourite shared a funny photo of himself sitting in his kitchen next to cardboard Ruth. "A bit overdressed for a Kitchen cuppa... but she's all I have while the real @RuthieeL is on #Strictly," he tweeted.

In an exclusive video for HELLO! Online, the couple chatted about the Strictly experience, with Ruth admitting she wouldn't want to see her husband paired with any of the professional female dancers. "Could you have tolerated that?" Eamonn asked his wife, to which Ruth replied: "No because they're all gorgeous and I would find it hard watching you get up close and personal with them, and I'm a jealous woman."