Strictly Come Dancing 2017: Week 3 songs and dances revealed! Find out what songs and dances are coming up on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing has announced the list of songs and dances for one of the most exciting weeks on the show – movie week! The first two weeks of the live shows saw Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice, and Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara top the leaderboard, while Chizzy Akudolu and Pasha Kovalev were sadly the first pair to leave the competition. In anticipation for next week, check out the full list of songs and dances for Strictly week three!

STORY: Debbie McGee new favourite to win following Strictly Come Dancing debut

Week three is movie-themed

Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez - American Smooth to Wouldn't It Be Lovely from My Fair Lady

Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara - Cha Cha to Can't Stop The Feeling from Trolls

Brian Conley and Amy Dowden - American Smooth to If I Only Had A Brain from The Wizard of Oz

Charlotte Hawkins and Brendan Cole - Tango to Danger Zone from Top Gun

Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova - Samba to Stayin' Alive from Saturday Night Fever

Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice - Quickstep to Let's Call The Whole Thing Off from Shall We Dance?

Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec - Charleston to The Bare Necessities from The Jungle Book

Joe McFadden and Katya Jones - Viennese Waltz to Somewhere My Love from Doctor Zhivago

Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse - Paso Doble to The Raiders March from Indiana Jones

Mollie King and AJ Pritchard - American Smooth to Climb Every Mountain from The Sound of Music

Rev. Richard Coles and Dianne Buswell - Paso Doble to Flash's Theme from Flash Gordon

Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke - Rumba to Diamonds Are Forever from James Bond

Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton - Quickstep to You've Got a Friend in Me from Toy Story

Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton - Samba to Wonder Woman (Theme) from Wonder Woman