Strictly Come Dancing 2017: Week 3 songs and dances revealed!
Strictly Come Dancing has announced the list of songs and dances for one of the most exciting weeks on the show – movie week! The first two weeks of the live shows saw Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice, and Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara top the leaderboard, while Chizzy Akudolu and Pasha Kovalev were sadly the first pair to leave the competition. In anticipation for next week, check out the full list of songs and dances for Strictly week three!
Week three is movie-themed
Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez - American Smooth to Wouldn't It Be Lovely from My Fair Lady
Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara - Cha Cha to Can't Stop The Feeling from Trolls
Brian Conley and Amy Dowden - American Smooth to If I Only Had A Brain from The Wizard of Oz
Charlotte Hawkins and Brendan Cole - Tango to Danger Zone from Top Gun
Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova - Samba to Stayin' Alive from Saturday Night Fever
Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice - Quickstep to Let's Call The Whole Thing Off from Shall We Dance?
Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec - Charleston to The Bare Necessities from The Jungle Book
Joe McFadden and Katya Jones - Viennese Waltz to Somewhere My Love from Doctor Zhivago
Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse - Paso Doble to The Raiders March from Indiana Jones
Mollie King and AJ Pritchard - American Smooth to Climb Every Mountain from The Sound of Music
Rev. Richard Coles and Dianne Buswell - Paso Doble to Flash's Theme from Flash Gordon
Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke - Rumba to Diamonds Are Forever from James Bond
Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton - Quickstep to You've Got a Friend in Me from Toy Story
Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton - Samba to Wonder Woman (Theme) from Wonder Woman
