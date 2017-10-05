Gogglebox star heading to Downing Street after landing Cabinet job Josh Tapper, 20, is leaving the show for a Civil Service apprenticeship

Gogglebox star Josh Tapper is swapping his seat on the sofa for 10 Downing Street after landing a job at the Cabinet Office. The talented 20-year-old is set to leave the Channel 4 reality show after four years in order to carry out a Civil Service apprenticeship, it has been revealed. He will one of more than 2,000 staff who work with Prime Minister Theresa May and her Cabinet.

A source told the Mirror: "Channel 4 will, of course, keep the door open for him but it's a really exciting opportunity for him. It's a much coveted job. Josh has already started having meetings within No. 10." Josh's family – his chauffeur dad Jonathan, nursery teacher mum Nikki and 17-year-old sister Amy – will continue to appear on the show. "The Tappers are one of the show's favourite families and Channel 4 really wanted them to carry on, even without Josh," the insider added. "The family are very proud of him."

Josh's apprenticeship will take two years, encompassing a range of administrative duties, after which he will have the option to apply for a full-time Government position.

The Tapper family, meanwhile, recently embarked on a health kick after dad Jonathan was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Speaking about his new approach to fitness, Josh said: "I do a mixture of cardio and weights at the gym. I used to go once a week but now I train most days. Having a family member with diabetes does hit home how important diet is."