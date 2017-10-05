WATCH: James Corden and Julia Roberts re-enact her film career – in under 10 minutes! Julia Roberts returned to several of her most famous roles, including Hook, Notting Hill and My Best Friend's Wedding

James Corden and Julia Roberts have re-enacted the Oscar-winning actress's entire filmography in under ten minutes on a segment of The Late, Late Show. Using various wigs and different outfits, the pair took on the most famous parts of each of Julia's films, with James playing each of the smaller roles. The pair started off with Notting Hill, where James played Hugh Grant as Julia recited her famous speech, saying: "I'm also just a girl. Standing in front of a boy. Asking him to love her."

The pair then sped through Julia's filmography, including Mona Lisa Smile, Oceans 11, Runaway Bride, Steel Magnolias, Charlie Wilson's War, Mystic Pizza, America's Sweethearts and Eat Pray Love – where the pair shared a huge meal of pasta together. They also took on Julia's famous scene in Pretty Women in which she returns to a store which wouldn't wait on her earlier. With James playing the shop assistant, Julia said: "You work on commission right? Big mistake! Big. Huge."

The pair re-enacted Pretty Woman

The pair closed the performance with My Best Friend's Wedding, where the pair performed the iconic song from the rom-com, I Say a Little Prayer. Fans were quick to praise the video, with one writing: "My goodness, Julia Roberts is my favourite person ever﻿," while another added: "James I have always loved when you have done the compilation of an actor's career. They have all been wonderful but this is the best one ever! I don't know how you keep doing it but you were brilliant in it! You even out shown Julia Roberts! She was wonderful but you stole the show." Another person suggestions different stars who could try re-enacting their filmography, writing: "I have dreams of seeing Leonardo DiCaprio do one of these﻿."