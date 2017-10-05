Regina George's belly-dancing sister from Mean Girls is all grown up - and hopes to study medicine! Regina George's younger sister was played by Nicole Crimi

She found fame as a child star, playing Regina George's little sister Kylie in 2004 classic Mean Girls. Now 13 years on from the movie's release, actress Nicole Crimi is all grown up - worlds away from her on-screen alter-ego! The 21-year-old, who shot to fame for her belly-dancing, has moved away from her Hollywood career to pursue her dreams of becoming a doctor. Earlier this week, the former actress took to her Instagram page to share a throwback from the film's set to coincide with October 3 - also known as Mean Girls Day. "On October 3rd he asked me what day it was... 'It's October 3rd.' #nationalmeangirlsday 💋 Ps. You should check out her boob job, they're hard as rocks," she captioned the picture, which sees her hugging on-screen mother Amy Poehler.

Nicole Crimi is famous for playng Regina George's little sister

Mean Girls: Where are Cady and The Plastics now?

On the same day back in 2016, she shared another picture from set – but this time taken with Lindsay Lohan. "On October 3rd he asked me what day it was. 'It's October 3rd' Happy #nationalmeangirlsday," she simply wrote. Although her appearance was brief, Nicole - then eight years old - became a famous for her scene, which saw her bell dance in front of the music video for Kelis' hit Milkshake whilst trying to copying the risqué dance moves. The Canadian star is currently studying at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada, with hopes to attend medical school. She also dabbles in art, sharing various pictures of her paintings and sketches on a separate social media page.

The 21-year-old hopes to study medicine

Meanwhile, the cast of the chick flick banded together this week on October 3 to record a short film, asking Mean Girls fans around the world to raise money for victims of the horrific Las Vegas shooting, which happened on Sunday night. Jonathan Bennett, who played Lindsay Lohan's love interest Aaron Samuels in the film, shared the video on Instagram, which features fellow co-stars Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Daniel Franzese. The famous faces are fundraising for the National Compassion Fund. One hundred per cent of proceeds will be distributed to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. The fund has previously been used to raise money for victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, the Aurora shooting, and also September 11.