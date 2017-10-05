Scarlett Moffatt replaces Stacey Solomon as host on I'm A Celebrity spin-off - see the new line-up The new presenter line-up for I'm A Celeb is very exciting!

Current 'Queen of the Jungle' Scarlett Moffatt has been announced as one of the new presenters for this year's I'm A Celebrity…Extra Camp. The ex-Gogglebox star will be joined by her former campmate and 2016 runner-up Joel Dommett and former 'King of the Jungle' Joe Swash. All three hosts will share their own unique take on what's happening in camp, and will get all the behind-the-scenes gossip with unseen clips and exclusive interviews. Sharing her excitement at joining the show, Scarlett said: "After last year's jungle experience, which was a dream come true, I can't believe I'm so lucky to have the dream continue by being part of this amazing show and joining the ITV2 Extra Camp team, it's going to be so much fun."

Scarlett Moffatt and Joel Dommett are returning to I'm A Celebrity

Of his new appointment, Joel added: "I'm unbelievably excited to be going back into the jungle for Extra Camp. Ever since 'I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here' got me out of there, I've been wanting desperately to get back in there. I can't blooming wait!" Speaking about his return, Joe shared: "I'm A Celebrity is always one of my favourite times of the year, I can't wait to find out who is going in this year. I'm really looking forward to working with the new ITV2 Extra Camp team."

The announcement comes shortly after it was revealed that Joe's girlfriend Stacey Solomon has been dropped as host. The Loose Women star joined the show in 2016, alongside fellow hosts Vicky Pattison, Chris Ramsey and boyfriend Joe, but her spokesperson recently confirmed she will not be part of the 2017 series. Meanwhile, ITV bosses are said to have pushed back initial filming dates while Ant McPartlin – who hosts the jungle reality show with on-screen partner Declan Donnelly – recuperates following his recent stay in rehab.

Vicky Pattison, Stacey Solomon and Chris Ramsey have been dropped

A promotional shoot was scheduled to take place this week at London's Pinewood Studios, but has now been put on hold until the 41-year-old is back in the country. "It would have been the first day filming but with Ant away there is no way they could get started," an insider told the Sun. "He's gone to get away from the spotlight. He's in recovery and it's important he has time and space." Members of the I'm A Celeb crew are set to fly out to New South Wales in the next couple of weeks to start preparations for the 17th series of the show.