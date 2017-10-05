Is Gemma Atkinson secretly dating Alexandra Burke's Strictly dance partner Gorka Marquez? The pair have been sharing photos together on Instagram

Is a Strictly Come Dancing romance on the cards this year? Gemma Atkinson is said to be secretly dating professional dancer Gorka Marquez, who has been partnered with Alexandra Burke. The pair have not addressed the latest romance reports, although Gemma, 32, and Gorka, 27, have been posting photos together at the gym on their Instagram pages. "Gorka and Gemma are together," a Strictly insider told The Sun's Dan Wootton. "It's the talk of the make-up room. Not surprisingly, Alexandra is furious about how it might impact her chances of winning. She's very ambitious and is nervous about it all."

A friend of the actress also revealed: "Gemma thinks Gorka is really nice. She's been getting to know him and she loves kissing him." The source added that they are not official, as they're "both focused on rehearsing" but "they go to the gym together to work out which is really sweet because it's something they both love to do".

Gorka and Gemma are said to be dating in secret

Gorka attacked in Blackpool at last year's special

While Gorka and Alexandra have been paired together, Gemma has been partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec, who is married to fellow Strictly star Janette Manrara. The actress has previously been linked to Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs and Marcus Bent. She recently split from her long-term personal trainer boyfriend Olly Foster. Gorka, meanwhile, split from his fiancée last year.

Loading the player...

Despite the speculation around her personal life, Gemma has previously said she wasn't looking for love on the show. "No, gosh, I'm just hoping not to fall at the end of the dance!" she told HELLO! Online ahead of the series launch. "That's all on my mind at the minute. But no, I guess that's what it is about the Strictly curse – you have to dance sexually and that. It's so mortifying actually – they got us in a room together and we had to dance with the partners, every single one, and you have to just dance with them, have body contact with them, that you've just met!"