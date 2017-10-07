Loading the player...

Eamonn Holmes has has revealed that his wife, Ruth Langsford, has been in tears during rehearsals for this week's Strictly Come Dancing. In this exclusive video, the TV presenter explains that Ruth has had a little confidence crisis during training. However, Eamonn says the public’s support is a huge boost to Ruth as she prepares to dance with professional partner Anton Du Beke on Saturday evening’s show.

Eamonn told us: "Third Saturday night on Strictly and Ruthie is still there. It’s been a tough week and as the weeks get on she’s got less time to prepare for each dance. It’s the Rumba. It’s going to be to a Bond song Diamonds are Forever and she’s not confident about it. But then confidence is her thing. If she can improve her confidence, she’s got all the moves. It’s a sensuous dance and I think it will suit her."

Doting husband Eamonn added: "Sometimes she gets a bit down, she had her first tears this week. But do you know what is amazing? People outside. When you bump into people, just how good you all are." He also revealed that he’s missing Ruth at home. "We miss her. We miss her around the house. The house is a bit empty without her. She used to stomp around this house and now she well nearly glides around that dance floor."

Ruth took to her Instagram page this week to tell her followers about her tearful day. She wrote: "OMG....I actually cried at training today with @mrantondubeke Awks!! He was lovely about it of course. Flippin' Rumba!" The star's followers offered words of support, with one saying: "Hang in there Ruth – you are fab!!” Another fan wrote: “That's ok nothing wrong with having a cry… its just a build-up of pressure...ur doing amazing should be v proud of yourself xx."

On Thursday this week Eamonn announced the happy news that his eldest son Declan is engaged. The This Morning presenter took to Twitter to share a photo of Declan – the oldest of his three children from his first marriage to ex-wife Gabriella – with his brand new fiancée Dr. Jenny Gouk. Eamonn wrote: "I am proud to announce the engagement today of Number 1 son @decholmes & his now fiancée Dr @JennyGouk. Much happiness in both our families."