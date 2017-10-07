Loading the player...

Watch Strictly’s Chizzy Akudolu in our exclusive video blog! The Holby City star says she’s sad her time on Strictly is over

Strictly Come Dancing’s Chizzy Akudolu has thanked fans for all their support in a heartfelt vlog for HELLO! Online, a week after the Holby City actress became the first celebrity to leave the competition. Chizzy and professional dancing partner Pasha Kovalev were sadly voted off Strictly in last Sunday’s dance off with head judge Shirley Ballas choosing to save Brian Conley and his partner Amy. Now Chizzy tells us she has been overwhelmed by the support she's received: "Just want to say thank you to everybody who has supported me through my Strictly journey. I had a ball! I’m very sad it’s over and I don’t get to see Pasha." Chizzy, who is known for her great sense of humour, then says: "He’s actually stopped answering some of my calls (laughs). This is a bit awkward."

Chizzy with dance partner Pasha on Strictly

Chizzy adds of her current plans: "I’m having fun. I’m doing some interviews and looking forward to whatever’s next – and if anyone does see Pasha or knows his address please send it to me. I’ll be back next week with another video."

Chizzy previously told HELLO! Online about her close friendship with Pasha. She said: "He's such a lovely bloke. He's really funny as well and quite dry and quite quick-witted, and there are times where I go, 'Ah, I thought I was the funny one' but he's being equally funny. There's a lot of banter, where we are, not trying to top each other's jokes, but it's like, who's going to give up first?"

Photo credit: Chizzy Akudolu /Instagram

Writing on his Twitter page, Pasha told Chizzy after they left Strictly: "You are the legend! So sad it was over so soon but I'm so #proudofchizzy." While Chizzy posted on her Instagram account: "Dinner with this dude. Think I may have made a friend for life... #Pashizzy#downbutnotout."

Watch Chizzy's hilarious message to fans in the video above.