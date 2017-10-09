Sandi Toksvig talks emotional Great British Bake Off episode Sandi Toksvig has revealed how close she has become to the GBBO contestants

Sandi Toksvig has spoken about the moment she choked up when announcing the latest contestant to leave the Great British Bake Off, admitting that watching the bakers leave the tent is "just awful". Chatting on Sunday Brunch, the presenter revealed that she has grown close to the competitors, which is why she struggled to announced that Julia was eliminated from the competition.

Sandi opened up about her friendship with the contestants

She said: "I can't bear it when they go, it's just awful. It matters, it really matters. You can't imagine how much time we spend together, you know what it's like with telly. You care deeply about them. We had long conversations and they get very stressed. I mean [Julia] is 21 years old and very passionate as well. I love all of them." The QI host also revealed that she actually has a WhatsApp group with the gang of bakers, explaining: "I'm besotted with all the bakers. I have a WhatsApp group with them so we can communicate with each other still and it's been wonderful. It's been a wonderful experience."

Sandi co-presents to show with Noel Fielding

Sandi confirmed that she is having a "lovely" time on the show, continuing: "You know what it's like when you have someone you work well with. Prue, Paul and Noel and I have bonded in a phenomenally dysfunctional family, and I have rarely spent more easy and companionable time with people. It's really been lovely." Many viewers were also left in tears after Pastry Week saw Julia eliminated from the competition, with one tweeting: "Crying cause Sandi's crying and cause Julia got booted but somehow Stacey is STILL there," while another added: " Oh bless Sandi getting emotional at the end of @BritishBakeOff. Sad to see Julia go, she was an absolute sweetheart."