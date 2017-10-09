Remember Corrie's Emma Watts? See her now Actress Angela Lonsdale was pictured in a photo with former co-star Suranne Jones during a day out

Two of Coronation Street's iconic characters enjoyed a day out together over the weekend, and they looked better than ever! Suranne Jones, who played Karen McDonald on the ITV soap from 2000-2004, shared a photograph on her Instagram account showing her with friend Angela Lonsdale, who played policewoman Emma Watts in the show from 2000-2003. Both women looked stylish as they posed in the back of the car, with Angela dressed in a stylish star print blouse, with her hair was styled in a low ponytail. Suranne, meanwhile, wore a chic black dress, while her long hair was worn down in a sleek, straight do.

Suranne Jones shared a photo of her with Angela Lonsdale

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Amazing actresses", while another said: "Beautiful smiles ladies." Coronation Street's Jennie McAlpine and Ryan Thomas also shared their delight at the snap. Jennie simply wrote: "Angie," while Ryan added: "Double trouble, love you both."

Since leaving Coronation Street, both actresses have continued to enjoy successful careers on the small screen. Suranne, who starred most recently as protagonist Gemma Foster in series two of Doctor Foster, has also appeared in Scott & Bailey with former Corrie co-star Sally Lindsay, who even introduced her to now-husband Laurence Akers.

Angela as Emma Watts with on-screen husband Curly Watts

Angela, meanwhile, has appeared in Doctors, The Bill, and Our Girl. The 47-year-old was also married to EastEnders actor Perry Fenwick for five years, before the pair separated in 2010. The former couple share three children together: Lucy, Isabella, and Jayden.

Angela left the cobbles after the birth of her character's baby son Ben with her on-screen husband, Curly Watt's. The family moved to Newcastle, but in a spin-off DVD, Coronation Street – A Knight's Tale, it was revealed that the pair had split up.

Suranne Jones played factory girl Karen McDonald until 2004

Suranne, meanwhile, left the street after her character Karen's marriage to Steve McDonald ended, with the actress shocking fans with her departure. Suranne later told The Times: "I just thought, ‘While she’s brilliant and I’m enjoying her I’ve got to get out’. I was living and breathing Karen McDonald."