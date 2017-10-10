Joanne Froggatt hints at what to expect from 'Liar' season finale Joanne Froggatt has opened up about what to expect from the Liar season finale

Joanne Froggatt, the star of Liar, has hinted at what fans can expect from the season finale of the popular ITV thriller. Chatting about the TV show to Radio Times, the Downton Abbey actress has promised fans a "satisfactory" ending, saying: "There is a very satisfactory conclusion at the end of these six episodes. It doesn't leave you going, 'Ugh! I've just watched six and now there might be some more, but I haven't got my ending'."

Joanne opened up about the finale

The star also hinted that there could be a second series of the show, adding: "There's also an offshoot that [suggests] there could be other parts of the story. We could do one more. I don't think it would be any more than that, but there is a possibility of doing a second season." The series follows Joanna as Laura Nielson and Ioan Gruffudd as Andrew Earlham, whose first date leads to consequences for the pair of them.

Ioan Gruffudd stars opposite Joanne

Fans have already discussed the finale, with one tweeting: "#Liar is set up for a killer finale. Expecting a huge twist. I have theories. I need to mull them over," while another added: "So with Liar racking up the intensity levels and doctor foster 'savage' finale… who else is thinking of turning to drink?!" Speaking about the show on Lorraine, Joanne's co-star Shelley Conn, who plays DI Vannessa Harmon in the show, said: "It's so unpredictable, they can bring things out that I don't think anybody expected… I have to say, you know, as the show goes on – and it’s the final episode next week – there are more revelations and you will be surprised."