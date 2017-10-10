Bruce Forsyth to be honoured at NTAs with award named after him Bruce's widow Wilnelia is "thrilled" by the honour

Bruce Forsyth will be honoured at the 2018 National Television Awards in a very special way. A new category has been created in memory of the Strictly Come Dancing host – The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award – to recognise his illustrious 75-year career in show business. His widow Wilnelia said: "My darling Bruce would have been both humbled and delighted to have an award named in his honour. Entertainment was his life.

"The National Television Awards always had a special place in his heart because they're the people's awards, voted by viewers. The children and I are thrilled his flame will still burn brightly with this new award celebrating the stars of today and tomorrow."

Sir Bruce won the special recognition award for services to entertainment in 2011

National treasure Bruce sadly passed away in August aged 89. He had a close history with the NTAs, being a frequent nominee and attendee. In 2011, Sir Bruce received the special recognition award for services to entertainment. When he accepted the accolade from Stephen Fry, he humbly said: "It's so overwhelming – the best thing I've ever won." The following year, Bruce created another classic TV moment when he opened the NTAs by singing Let There Be Love with Ant and Dec.

Wilnelia was "thrilled" to hear the news

The NTA shortlist will be revealed in January when the final round of voting begins. Winners will be announced at the ceremony, which will be broadcast on ITV.