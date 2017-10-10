Corrie's Brooke Vincent shocks fans with bloodied face for new film role The 25-year-old actress showed off her battered appearance on Instagram

Coronation Street favourite Brooke Vincent was a far cry from her normal self as she played a car crash victim in a short film. Taking to Instagram, Brooke showed off a battered and bruised appearance, shocking fans in the process. The 25-year-old actress posted a video of a make-up artist creating her very realistic look, as well as before and after shots. "Had the best time playing Liv today!!" she revealed, giving a shout out to director Dominic Stephenson. "Thank you Dom for picking me to play her!! I loved it!!! #shortfilm."

Fans will recognise Brooke as Corrie's Sophie Webster. She has starred on the soap since 2004, and while she has taken on the occasional side project, Brooke has no plans to leave any time soon. Speaking to the Radio Times following a theatre run in Salford, she said: "I loved doing the play and I've come back with a completely different mindset. I wouldn't necessarily want to leave, but I wouldn't be as scared to. I might be like Peter Barlow and dip in and out as and when! That'd be nice."

"Had the best time playing Liv today!!" Brooke revealed

Corrie stars attend Liz Dawn's funeral

Earlier this year, it was reported that Brooke will star in the new series of Dancing on Ice, which launches in 2018. A source told The Sun: "Brooke has already wowed judges with her skating audition. Bosses feel she'll be the perfect glam signing." The show, which follows celebrities taking to the ice in a bid to dance their way to glory, will be broadcast on ITV with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield teaming up again to present.

The actress is best known for her role in Corrie

Remember Corrie's Emma Watts? See her now

"I'm so excited to be returning to a show that I love so much!" said Holly, who will be reunited with legendary skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean. "Working with Jayne and Chris is always such an honour and it's even more special as it's the show that Phil and I first worked on together. It's full of wonderful memories and I can't wait to make some new ones."