Helen Skelton reveals she would love to do Strictly after Christmas special stint The presenter is supporting P&G and Sainsbury's #HelpUsHelpThem campaign

Helen Skelton has revealed she would love to star in Strictly Come Dancing, having made a brief cameo in the Christmas Special back in 2012. Speaking to HELLO! Online, Helen said: "I loved doing the Christmas one. I'm sure if it ever came up, I'm sure I would do it. It's the most intense show I have ever been involved with, because they are all at the top of their game – the make-up ladies are the best in the business, the hair people are the best in the business, everybody is just so utterly professional."

Helen, who gave birth to her second child in April, added: "I think it's one of those things where you have to really give your whole life over, so it would have to be a timing thing, but who doesn't love Strictly? Even I think I don't really watch it and then I go, actually I do, I know everyone who's in it, I know all of the dancers on it. It's kind of become part of our culture. It would be an impossible show to say no to, but I think you have got to have the right time."

Helen revealed she is Team Ruth Langsford

The Countryfile presenter also revealed that she is rooting for Loose Women panellist Ruth Langsford and TV veteran Debbie McGee in this year's series. "I love Ruth, come on Ruth, and Debbie McGee, she's great!" said Helen. The mother-of-two famously appeared in the Christmas special five years ago, impressing viewers with her jive to Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas.

Since then, Helen has moved to France where her husband Richie Myler plays for rugby team Catalan Dragons. The couple are parents to two sons – Ernie, two, and six-month-old Louis – but have plans to move back to the UK later this year. Speaking about her boys, she said: "Ernie likes to run off, he legs it, always at the most opportune moments when you put your hand forward. He's very clever. He absolutely loves being a big brother. We thought he would be a bit jealous but he loves it."

She added: "Louis is really good, he is a very placid baby, he is very easy going, he has been a good sleeper, better than Ernie. Ernie from day one has been a lot more full on. He's entertaining. Everyone is biased but I have never met a child as entertaining as Ernie, and Louis just laughs at him. He just lies there giggling and clapping. I'm lucky that they got on now – long may that last!"

Helen was speaking exclusively to HELLO! Online to support the Royal British Legion and Poppyscotland's campaign, which raises funds to help serving Armed Forces personnel, veterans, their families and their dependents. Speaking about her involvement, she said: "I think it's really important that we acknowledge and are proud of what our military servicemen and women do for our country. And the campaign is just so straightforward, one product, one donation. What I love about it is that we're not asking people to do anything extra, we're just asking them to do their shopping. For me it's just such a simple campaign to get involved with, do your shopping, feel good, one purchase equals one donation."

Helen Skelton is supporting P&G and Sainsbury's #HelpUsHelpThem campaign raising funds for The Royal British Legion and Poppyscotland. From 11th October to 21st November Sainsbury's shoppers can buy selected P&G Health & Beauty products – including Oral B, Olay, Gillette & Pantene – in store or online and trigger a donation. 1 pack = 1 donation.