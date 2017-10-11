Fans react to the explosive first episode of Our Girl season three Viewers were quick to praise the Our Girl premiere

Michelle Keegan has returned to the role of Lance Corporal Georgie Lane for the third season of Our Girl, and fans were quick to praise the premiere. The episode followed Georgie and her team as they were sent to a Himalayan village to help with the aftermath of an earthquake. Issues arose when Georgie struggled to deal with a new member of the team, Maisie, and disaster struck when an aftershock left George trapped in a collapsed temple.

Posting several behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, Michelle wrote: "It's BACK TONIGHT!!! OUR GIRL season 3. 1st tour takes myself and 2 section to Nepal. Tune in AT 9pm." Fans shared their delight once the opening episode had aired, with one writing: "So Glad Our Girl is back!! Fantastic start to the series! Can’t wait for the next episode," while another added: "You know it's gonna be a good series when the first ep of #OurGirl has you on the edge of your seat! Roll on next week."

Michelle has returned to the role of Georgie Lane

Others were quick to joke about Michelle's flawless look in the show, with one tweeting: "Three aftershocks later and Michelle Keegan’s eyebrows are still intact," while another added: "How does Michelle Keegan's make up stay flawless when on a relief mission in Nepal and mine can't even survive my commute to work."

Michelle opened up about the gruelling training for the role

Speaking about training for the show, Michelle told BBC Radio 1: "I try to be good with health and fitness. I'm not the best. I wouldn't pass an army fitness test." She also revealed that she had to carry a heavy bag on her back, adding: "So it's me, on me! I can carry myself on my back. I have to wear it on my back and I have to walk and run with it on my back. It's ridiculous. Not only that it's the uniform, the heavy boots and it's hard work!"