Olly Murs has some very exciting news to share! The Troublemaker singer is joining will.i.am, Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson as a new coach on The Voice UK, replacing Gavin Rossdale. Olly, 33, will climb into his red chair for the first time this weekend when the blind auditions kick off in Salford. The Essex charmer said: "I'm absolutely buzzing about being a coach on The Voice UK and can't wait to sit in the big red chair alongside will, Jennifer and Tom. I'm excited to mentor new artists and without doubt, I'm in it to WIN!"

Olly first found fame as a contestant on The X Factor in 2009. He finished runner-up and went on to release four UK No.1 albums and four No.1 singles. The singer replaces Gavin Rossdale, who, over the summer, was rumoured to have lost his position as a coach. At the time, McFly's Danny Jones was touted as his replacement, having impressed on The Voice Kids.

"Gavin was great to work with during the series, but the bosses just felt he wasn't right in the end," an insider told The Sun. "He didn't make much of an impact and they want someone with serious spark and charisma. So they have taken the decision that he won't be back next year. Danny is currently one of the favourites to replace him."

Olly is sure to fit the bill. The bubbly singer is known for his cheeky personality and bucket loads of charisma, although he has admitted he has a "dark side". Speaking on The Sun's Bizarre Life podcast earlier this year, Olly opened up about his ongoing feud with his twin brother Ben. The siblings haven't spoken to each other in eight years, after Olly missed his brother's wedding where he was supposed to be the best man, in order to compete in the semi-finals of the X Factor.

"Every artist has a dark side or something that is against them, mine was always my brother," said Olly. "I think there's still a love there between all of us, it's just about finding a resolution and finding that moment in time where you can make it all come together and be fine."