It's been a trying few weeks in the Fowler household, but it seems EastEnders viewers will be left on the edge once again when Stacey gives birth. In newly-released pictures, the Walford resident - played by Lacey Turner - is set to risk both her and her baby's life when she gives birth early. It's been reported that the beloved character suffers a shock seizure and has to undergo an emergency C-section.

Stacey and Martin face heartbreaking news

Speaking to the Radio Times about Stacey's upcoming storyline, actress Lacey revealed: "She’s got two little kids, she’s heavily pregnant, Martin’s been in prison and now all of this with Carmel has sent her blood pressure sky high. This is what's caused the pre-eclampsia and brought on a seizure." Last week, viewers watched Stacey and Martin's world get turned upside down when her kids Lily and Arthur get taken away by social services. Arthur's grandmother Carmel Kazemi (Bonnie Langford) got the wrong end of the stick and reported Stacey for child abuse.

