Emmerdale fans have been playing detective on social media this week, and they think that they have guessed a future plotline. If true, it will see the ITV soap tackle a new teenage pregnancy storyline, with youngsters Liv Flaherty or Gabby Thomas at the heart of it. Both girls have been working closely with newcomer Gerry, who was has already caused a reputation for himself after stealing keys from Doug Potts – who had employed him at the B & B.

Gerry has been trying to impress both Liv and Gabby this week, and fans think that he will end up getting one of them pregnant. On Tuesday, Gabby stole a bottle of vodka from Doug and attempted to set up Liv and Gerry, However, Doug then took the blame when Doug found out it was missing, causing all the more speculation.

Doug accused all three youngsters of stealing vodka from him

Gerry took the blame, even though it was Gabby

After the episode, fans took to Twitter to predict what will happen next. One wrote: "Which one is Gerry going to get pregnant then? Gabby or Liv?" Another added: "We are finally going to get the Gabby pregnancy story aren’t we." A third thought that Belle Dingle might be another possible match, adding: "So who is Gerry going to be paired with I am guessing Belle or Liv? Although I think Belle would reject Gerry."

Also in the episode, Cain Dingle found out that he was the father of Moira's baby, causing Harriet to end their relationship by the end of the episode, telling him: "Go and fight for Moira."