Alexandra Burke has addressed rumours of a romance between her pro dance partner Gorka Marquez and fellow competitor Gemma Atkinson. During an appearance on Lorraine on Thursday, the singer was asked about reports that Gemma and Gorka have struck up a relationship during their time on the show. "Apparently that's happening!" she replied. "I don't know where he has got time to have anything going on, to be fair. You literally can't believe anything you read. You can't believe those things."

Strictly star Alexandra Burke appeared on Lorraine on Thursday

The 29-year-old went on to insist that all the celebrities and dancers get on well, but insisted that their focus is on the competition. "It's a lot of fun and there's a lot of love with every single contestants on the show. For me, my concern is making sure Gorka and I are fully in tune with each other and were having so much fun, we won't let anything get in the way. We're focused."

It comes after an insider confirmed to the Sun that Gemma, 32, and Gorka, 27, "are together". The couple have not addressed the rumours, although they have been posting photos together at the gym on their Instagram pages. "It's the talk of the make-up room," the source added. "Not surprisingly, Alexandra is furious about how it might impact her chances of winning. She's very ambitious and is nervous about it all."

There are rumours of a romance between Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson

However, Gemma raised doubts about her relationship status earlier this week when she dined out with her rumoured ex, Ryan Giggs. On Tuesday evening, she took to Instagram to share a photo showing her enjoying an intimate dinner out at Ryan's eatery, George's Restaurant, in Worsley, Manchester. Smiling for the camera, the soap star was pictured with Ryan, her dancer partner Aljaz Skorjanec and two other companions. Alongside the photo, she wrote: "Thanks for having us! Fab night in George's Restaurant introducing @aljazskorjanec to the old school gang #Mates #Oldskool."