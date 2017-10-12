Mark Ruffalo accidentally live streams opening of Thor: Ragnarok Mark Ruffalo joked about the incident and asked Marvel if they could give him his phone back

Mark Ruffalo has apologised after he accidentally live streamed the first few minutes of Thor: Ragnorok, the latest Marvel film that is set to be released in the UK on 24 October. Around 2,500 were tuned in when the actor forgot to turn off his Instagram Live, and could hear the beginning of the film before Mark realised his mistake and switched it off.

Mark joked about the mishap

Fans were quick to comment on the hilarious mishap on Twitter, with one person writing: "Mark Ruffalo is livestreaming Thor rn and I'm screaming he's bootlegging his own movie," while another added: "On a scale of Marvel never releasing the Infinity War trailer to Mark Ruffalo livestreaming Thor: Ragnarok how good are you at keeping secrets?" Mark later took to Twitter to joke about the incident, writing: I felt bad you weren't there with me. I snuck you in. In my pocket," before adding: "All kidding aside... I'm sorry @Marvel. Can I have my phone back?"

Mark's co-star, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, recently spoke about what's in store for his character in the latest movie. He told The National: "That was our plan. To destroy him, destroy his world and everything he knows and everyone he loves, and just reinvent it. He happens to be on a planet where everyone else is pretty damn powerful too. So he's kind of a regular guy in that sense. No one gives a damn if he's the prince of Asgard or whatever. It doesn't mean anything on this planet. We wanted to strip all that back and make him more relatable. I had also gotten kind of bored with how I was playing it. I wanted to do something different."