It's one of the world's most iconic romcoms, and two of the films male movie stars enjoyed a mini Mean Girls reunion on the streets of New York this week - and it was fetch! Jonathan Bennett, who played the handsome Aaron Samuels, and co-star Rajiv Surendra, who played the hilarious rapping mathlete Kevin Gnapoor aka Kevin G, looked overjoyed as they bumped into each other during a night out. Taking to their respective Instagram pages, the pair shared snaps from their impromptu meet-up. "Aaron Samuels is in town! @jonathandbennett #meangirlsreunion," wrote actor Rajiv, while Jonathan added: "Sooooo fun seeing my extremely talented friend @rajivsurendra."

Fans of the beloved Hollywood film were quick to share their delight over the reunion, with one writing: "I love that Mean Girls alumni still hang out. It's crazy that the movie is the height of everyone's career but it’s simply a masterpiece." Another said: "Ohhhhhhhhhh Kevin gggggggggg." A third post read: "OMGGGG this is the best thing ever." One follower quoted the movie: "His hair looks sexy pushed back."

The pair both found fame in Mean Girls, which was written by Tina Fey. The film followed Lindsay Lohan's character Cady Heron, a teenage girl who moved to Ohio to begin her junior year at North Shore High School. She befriended social outcasts Janis and Damian before later being recruited to join The Plastics, the most popular group of girls in school. The 2004 film will soon appear on Broadway, officially opening at August Wilson Theatre on April 8 – it will star Erika Henningsen as Cady and Taylor Louderman as Regina.

Last week, some of the cast banded together to record a short film, asking Mean Girls fans around the world to raise money for victims of the horrific Las Vegas shooting, in honour of "October 3rd". Jonathan, 36, took to Instagram to share the video, which features fellow co-stars Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Daniel Franzese. The famous faces were fundraising for the National Compassion Fund - with the proceeds being distributed to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.