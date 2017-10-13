WATCH: Stranger Things season two's spooky new trailer is here Stranger Things 2 will return on 27 October - watch the final trailer here!

The final trailer for the second series of Stranger Things has arrived just a few weeks before the much-anticipated show returns to Netflix on 27 October. The footage confirmed that the fan favourite from the first season, Eleven, survived the end of the show, and was indeed the person that Sheriff Hopper left waffles out for in the woods.

The trailer hinted at something arriving to the town of Hawkins and Will Byers is the only person who can see it (presumably due to how much time he sent in the Upside Down in season one). In a voiceover, Mike says: "On Halloween night, Will saw a sort of shadow. Maybe all of this is happening for a reason," before later adding: "If there's anyone who knows how to destroy this thing, it's Will." The trailer also stars Winona Ryder, who plays Will's worried mum, Joyce. In the teaser, Joyce realises that there is something wrong with her son, and can be heard saying: "This thing, you said it was all in his head. And what have you done? Nothing?"

Eleven returns to Hawkins in season two

The second season takes place one year after the events of the first series, and the show's co-creator Matt Duffer told Entertainment Weekly: "He seems to be seeing images from the Upside Down—the question is whether they're real or not. So it seems like he's having some sort of post-traumatic stress disorder." He also revealed that siblings Nancy and Mike are struggling with the aftermath of season one, since they lost their friends, Nancy and Eleven. Ross Duffer said: "She and Mike are both the most screwed-up because they're the ones who both lost someone. They're both grappling with that, and we see the effects."