Made in Chelsea's Louise Thompson gives us a sneak peek into this season The reality TV star has been filming for the coming series

It's all laughs and giggles in the upcoming series of Made in Chelsea. Reality TV star Louise Thompson has spoken exclusively to HELLO! and given us a sneak peak into what we can expect from this season. "Filming was actually obscure," said Louise. "Ryan doing press ups with me over his head whilst I'm lying in a plank position and my brother was in the house next door in the garden." The Chelsea beauty, 27, added: "I'm just bobbing over the fence. We do mess around with it."

Decked out in her new Louise Thompson Edit collection for Kate Hudson's Fabletic brand, Louise told us about her busy schedule when filming for the show. "I have no routine, that's the mad thing about my life because it's so sporadic at the moment," she said. "Filming is around four days a week and sometimes that would be four hours a day. Then the event day, which is at the end of each episode, is 12 to 14 hours. A very long day 12-hour day."

Louise spoke to us at the launch of her fitness range

The couple who train together, stay together and this is clear with these two. Although rumours surfaced of their split, Ryan Libbey and Louise were blooming at the launch for her fitness clothing range. Talking about filming her fitness videos with Ryan, she said: "I've done them in my kitchen before and sometimes those ones actually do the best because they are so low budget and relatable to us." Louise, who has been dating her boyfriend for one year, added: "Fitness is such a big thing now it has taken off and it's also not a bad thing, it's good that everyone is becoming obsessed with fitness."

The Louise Thompson Edit with Fabletics is available from www.fabletics.co.uk/the-louise-thompson-edit.