James and Ola Jordan have some exciting news! James and Ola Jordan have revealed that they're going on tour!

James and Ola Jordan have revealed that they are going on tour! The couple, who came to fame on Strictly Come Dancing, will visit cities all over the UK to tell their own love story through dance – exactly 18 years to the month since the first met! The pair will be joined by a cast of dancer, and the autobiographical production will including plenty of routines centered on the loved-up pair's romantic history, beginning in Blackpool in March 2018.

READ: Is Brendan Cole set to leave Strictly after 15 years?

The pair have announced exciting news

The pair, who met in 2000 when they needed new partners, met in Poland before touring around the world and becoming championship winners together. After James and Ola tied the knot in 2003, they went on to star Strictly Come Dancing in 2006 before leaving the competition in 2013 and 2015 respectively. While James appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2014 and the All-Star version of the show in 2017, Ola entered the jungle in 2016's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

READ: Piers Morgan pokes fun at Charlotte Hawkins following Strictly exit

James and Ola are going on tour

Speaking about their upcoming tour, the pair said: "It's great to be able to do our own tour, our way, and to offer something totally different to any other dance show. We want to perform a sexy, edgy interpretation of our life story, whilst still having all the sparkle and fun people expect from us - and the best part is that we get to dance together again, we cannot wait!" Tickets will go on sale on 20 October, and fans have been quick to discuss the upcoming tour, with one writing: "I will be going to the Edinburgh show! Looking forward to it James and Ola!"