Victoria Christmas special: first look at Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes Victoria is returning to our screens for a Christmas special

It's all about to become extremely exciting for Victoria fans as a Christmas special will be debuting on our screens. Victoria's second season recently came to an intense end as we were all left stunned watching the closing scene. But hold tight, the ITV drama appears to have more harrowing scenes to come for the festive celebration.

A short but dramatic trailer that premiered at the end of the last episode showed some intense scenes. There appears to be heartbreak in the distance as Victoria can be seen clutching onto her husband, crying in the freezing cold. The trailer implies that this may be the moment that Prince Albert – played by Tom Hughes – dies. But do we really think this is the case?

A first look at the Christmas special

Although the historical context of the drama states the Queen's husband dies in the winter from typhoid fever, it is not yet confirmed or known what year the upcoming Christmas special will be set in – suggesting that a dramatic incident may have happened. It isn't all sadness for the Christmas special, as there are also some joyful scenes as the youngsters play in the snow.

The special comes after Victoria's dramatic finale shown on Sunday night closed the series with Edward Drummond sadly passing away. The breathtaking scenes had the Prime Minister attempting to save Robert Peel from being assassinated but in doing so, dies himself.

The second series came to an end on Sunday

Viewers took to Twitter to share their shock as he bled to death on the floor. One fan wrote: "NO! NOT DRUMMOND! He was just going to meet Alfred! Worst time for it to happen! I'm turning #Victoria xx." Another tweeted: "ALFRED'S REACTION TO DRUMMOND'S DEATH I AM IN PAIN #Victoria." A third wrote: "LET'S PRETEND THE EPISODE DIDN'T HAPPEN AND STAY IN THIS MOMENT FOREVER #drumfred #Victoria." The death came after Edward and his secret lover Lord Alfred Paget shared a gay kiss in last week's episode.