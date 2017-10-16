FIRST LOOK: Olly Murs takes his seat on The Voice UK's judging panel Olly Murs has replaced Gavin Rossdale on the panel

Olly Murs has officially joined returning coaches will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson on the superstar judging panel in the upcoming series of The Voice UK. The first picture of the new-look coaching panel in their famous red chairs has been released to mark the beginning of filming of the Blind auditions in Salford, which kicked off this weekend. Over the next few days, the coaches will begin their search for Britain's best new vocal talent, with the winner scooping a life changing recording contract with music giant Polydor.

The first picture of the new-look coaching panel for The Voice UK

Speaking of his new venture, former X Factor star Olly revealed: said: "I'm absolutely buzzing about being a coach on The Voice UK and can't wait to sit in the big red chair alongside will, Jennifer and Tom. I'm excited to mentor new artists and without doubt, I'm in it to WIN!" The 33-year-old first found fame as a contestant on The X Factor in 2009. He finished runner-up and went on to release four UK No.1 albums and four No.1 singles. The singer replaces Gavin Rossdale, who, over the summer, was rumoured to have lost his position as a coach.

Meanwhile, this will be will.i.am's seventh series - the only coach to appear on The Voice UK since the very beginning. Speaking of his excitement to have Olly join the team, the Black Eyed Peas star remarked: "I'm excited to sit alongside Jennifer and Tom again this year, and I know that Olly will add a fun new twist to this year’s coaches team." Meanwhile, Emma Willis has confirmed she will return to present the popular singing competition after completing hosting duties on The Voice Kids in the summer. "I love this time of year because, if I’m lucky enough to get invited back, it means I get to eavesdrop in on some of the most sensational singing talent that this country has to offer whilst hanging out with the megastar coaches," she shared. "It’s an absolute treat to get to work on The Voice UK, I love every minute of it, and I can’t wait to get started."

The new series of The Voice UK broadcasts on ITV early next year.