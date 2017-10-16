Liz Dawn's husband reveals her heartbreaking final words The talented actress played Vera Duckworth in Coronation Street for 34 years

Liz Dawn tragically passed away aged 77 on 25 September, and her husband has now opened up about his final moments with his wife. Chatting to the Sunday Mirror, Don Ibbetson, 77, revealed that before she died, the Coronation Street actress told him: "You don’t know how much I loved you, Don. I did from the very first moment we met."

Don also revealed that Liz, who played Corrie icon Vera Duckworth for 34 years in the ITV soap, was very different to her alter-ego. He said: "Liz was once quoted as saying I’d never have put up with her nagging like Jack did on the street. But the truth is I never had to worry because my Liz wasn’t like Vera. She just wasn’t cut that way."

Liz Dawn told her husband how much she loved him before she passed away

Earlier in the month, the cast and crew from Coronation Street joined Don, and Liz's family to pay their respects at her funeral at Salford Cathedral. Stars included Alan Halsall, whose character Tyrone Dobbs was taken in by Jack and Vera on the soap, who was joined by wife Lucy-Jo Hudson, who also starred in the show as Katy Harris until 2005. Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor, joined Alan in paying tribute in her eulogy.

Liz's husband Don Ibbetson at her funeral

Samia said: "Liz was always a force to be reckoned with and someone we all looked up to and admired. Liz was undoubtedly a wonderful, kind, funny and considerate person and someone whose generosity knew no bounds. Liz was an incredibly special lady and her legacy will go on. She touched our lives and made a difference and for that reason we are truly grateful for her."

Liz played Vera Duckworth for 34 years, pictured in character with Jack Duckworth actor Bill Tarmey

Alan added: "Liz could talk to anyone and always treated everyone the same, which was absolutely part of her charm, one of the reasons we loved her all the more. She also had no idea how much she was loved or how funny she was and she'd have been totally overwhelmed by the outpouring of love these last couple of weeks. This really wouldn't be a tribute to Liz without ending it the way she ended all of her conversations with me and Samia and that is simply... I love you."

