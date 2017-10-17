Liar writers reveal plans for season 2 following gripping finale Filming with commence with the cast in 2019

***Warning! Contains spoilers!***

Viewers were gripped to their screens on Monday evening as the dramatic season finale of Liar aired, concluding with the apparent murder of serial rapist Andrew Earlham. Now the show's writers, Harry and Jack Williams, have revealed that season two will be a classic whodunit, with much of the story told in flashback as fans discover how Andrew met his untimely end. "There are certainly a few suspects and we hope to explore that further," Harry told the Mirror. "Andrew has been missing for several weeks and then we see his dead body in the empty marshlands. The question is, what happened in those missing weeks that led to Andrew's demise?"

Ioan Gruffudd stars as Andrew Earlham in the gripping ITV drama, Liar

Brother Jack added: "We hope people feel we told the story we set out to tell – of who was lying about Laura's rape. We've raised several more question with this ending but for those who feel it's a cruel cliffhanger that asks too many questions, fear not, it's coming back for another series."

The pair also confirmed that they have begun work on the show's sequel, with Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd set to reprise their roles as Laura Nielson and Andrew Earlham. "We are delighted there will be a second series and we've written a bit of it already," Jack said. "We don't want to do it cynically – it will be a new set of lies and perceptions. We want to give ourselves time, it will probably be the year after next. I hope people feel happy to wait."

Joanne Froggatt is set to reprise her role as Laura Nielson in series 2

Speaking previously to TV magazine, actress Joanna admitted she was "surprised" when she was told the season one ending. "I was like, 'Oh! Ok… Right, interesting.' Hopefully viewers will be surprised as well, which is what you want. We do end on a sort of cliffhanger."

