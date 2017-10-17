Len Goodman shocks fans after awarding 10 scores on Dancing with the Stars Len Goodman awarded two ten scores on Dancing with the Stars!

Len Goodman has awarded two dancing couples with a ten for the first time on the latest series of the US version of Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing with the Stars. Lindsay Stirling and Mark Ballas were the first pair to receive the highest form of praise from Len following their foxtrot to When You Wish Upon a Star. He said: "That was delightful. I loved the way every nuance in the music was transcribed into the movement that you used. I'm telling you, I absolutely loved that."

Len gave two perfect scores

Viewers were quick to praise the judge for giving the pair a perfect score, with one writing: "10's from Bruno & Carrie Ann are great and all, but the only one that really matters is the 10 from Len! #10fromlen #DWTS," while another added: "She totally deserved all 10s, but I'm happy that len gave her a 10."

Speaking about their Disney-themed dance, Lindsay said: "I love Disney princesses so much that I really wanted to be one. But, they thought I was more of a Winnie the Pooh. I was devastated. The essence of what the song is about is that your dreams can come true. I remember when I was a struggling artist and when I was being told that I would never succeed, I was inspired by the Walt Disney story. Everybody told him he was a failure. And yet, he didn't give up. So, I didn't either."

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold were also awarded a 10 from Len on the night for their foxtrot to the Moana song, You're Welcome. Speaking about their routine, Len said: "What pleased me so much was all the foxtrot in hold because you not only danced it beautifully, but you got a sway going. There was a swing in the body, there was sway going on. I'm normally not a big fan of that mucking about in the middle there… That pass in hold was so good I can forgive anything."