Ant McPartlin's wife returns to the spotlight on Strictly: It Takes Two Lisa Armstrong works as a make-up artist on the BBC dancing show

Ant McPartlin's wife Lisa Armstrong made a glamorous appearance on Strictly: It Takes Two on Tuesday evening. With her husband keeping out of the spotlight as he continues to recover from his addiction battle, make-up artist Lisa seemed in good spirits as she treated viewers to a tutorial on the BBC spin-off show. Working alongside Strictly Come Dancing hair stylist Lisa Davey, Lisa worked her magic in the demonstration clip, showing fans how to recreate the perfect brown smoky eye look. And despite reports that Lisa and Ant's marriage has been on the rocks in recent months, eagle-eyed viewers were also quick to notice that her wedding ring was still in place.

Make-up artist Lisa Armstrong made a special appearance on Strictly: It Takes Two

The couple have been plagued by rumours their romance is in trouble following Ant's two-month stay in rehab over the summer. Ant, 41, has since praised his wife of 11 years for her "fantastic" support during his recovery. He told the Sun: "I've put Lisa through hell with mood swings and depression and how it affects you. I'm very sorry about the effect it has on partners. This kind of stuff puts strains on any marriage. All I can say at the moment is that she's been amazing – fantastic throughout."

Lisa has been married to TV star Ant McPartlin since July 2006

Ant and Lisa have rarely been seen in public since he left rehab, and at the end of September, he jetted to LA without his wife as part of his ongoing recovery. Ant will soon be flying to Australia for the new series of I'm A Celebrity with co-host and best friend Declan Donnelly, with ITV confirming that the TV duo would still be presenting the jungle reality show.

Production has had to be pushed back, however, with a promotional shoot scheduled for earlier this month in London delayed because Ant was unable to attend. A source told the Sun: "It would have been the first day of filming but with Ant away, there is no way they could get started. He's gone [to LA] to get away from the spotlight. He's in recovery and it's important he has time and space."