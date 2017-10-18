Loading the player...

Richard Madeley confirms new role on Good Morning Britain Richard Madeley is returning to breakfast television!

Richard Madeley has confirmed he has signed a new contract with Good Morning Britain. Speaking to HELLO! Online at the Pinktober Ball, the television broadcaster revealed that he will be sitting in for main anchor Piers Morgan on a day-to-day basis. "I had a meeting with ITV and I will be doing more," he shared. "I'll be doing another three weeks. Not full time, but whenever Piers is away, and if I'm around and if they want me to do it. I'll be kind of a part time presenter on GMB which is great."

Richard Madeley will be joining breakfast television

Richard, 61, is famous for presenting This Morning from its inception in October 1988 until July 2001 with his wife Judy Finnigan. The presenters became one of Britain's most beloved husband-and-wife duos. After leaving the ITV daytime programme, the couple hosted their own chat show Richard & Judy on Channel 4 for eight years. When asked about working together again, Richard replied: "Well at the moment, or ever since we stopped doing our daily shows together, I felt that I didn't want to go back and do permanent five day a week programming."

The presenter has landed a new role on GMB

He continued: "I have been dipping my toe in the water, and I sit in for Matthew Wright on The Wright Stuff. I do a few one show sit-ins, I sat in for Terry Wogan for his show on Radio 2 and now Michael Ball." Describing himself as a "seat warmer," Richard went on to add: "That's what I do, I keep people's seat warm, and then this offer came through to do three weeks on Good Morning Britain. I remember it from its bad days with Daybreak when it wasn't a very good show, so I had a look at it first and it's hugely improved. Good Morning Britain is a good show, very much like the American version."