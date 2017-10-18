Una Healy teases Mollie King and AJ Pritchard's Strictly 'romance' Are Strictly stars Mollie King and AJ Pritchard dating?

Strictly Come Dancing duo Mollie King and AJ Pritchard have been plagued with romance rumours, having grown close during rehearsals. And now, Mollie's bandmate Una Healy has hinted that a relationship could be on the cards for the pair, telling Now Magazine: "I know her and AJ are friends, but I don't know about the romance... you never know!" Over the past few weeks, both Mollie and AJ have been sharing sweet Instagram snaps of the together, looking rather cosy which has fuelled romance speculation - however, the two have insisted they are "just friends".

Una Healy has talked about Mollie King's love life

Speaking about the pop star's performance, Saturdays singer Una added: "Mollie's doing so brilliantly, I'm so proud of her. She deserves to be in the final - she's up there with the best of them. She's loving it. It's quite a challenge for her as people assume that because she's come from a performing background she would find it easier, but she's learning all the time." Mollie and AJ performed quite a raunchy salsa, with the singer claiming she found it "embarrassing being sexy". Mollie, 30, recently addressed her relationship with AJ, telling Huffington Post: "I think there's always some kind of romance rumour. But I hardly even know him well so far so there's no truth in that. He's such a sweetheart. And obviously he is a beautiful boy so I'm very lucky."

But her best friend and fellow The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge revealed that she's completely missed the headlines. She confessed to HELLO! Online: "I've completely missed this! Everyone's been saying that apparently she's got a romance with AJ, and I'm like, 'Well she has not told me!'" She added: "Because they're a man and a woman together, it must be love! The thing is with them, at least there can't be the 'Strictly curse' because they're both single, so if they do get together then good on them, but as far as I'm aware, they're just friends. But I suppose, we'll see."