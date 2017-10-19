Footballers' Wives couple Gary Lucy and Susie Amy are reuniting! The pair starred in the ITV drama as Kyle and Chardonnay Pascoe

Gary Lucy and Susie Amy caused quite a stir back in 2002 when they signed up for the ITV drama Footballers' Wives, playing Kyle and Chardonnay Pascoe. And now the two TV stars are set to reunite, following reports that Amy has joined the cast of hit Channel 4 soap, Hollyoaks. According to the Mirror, Susie has signed a new short-term contract to appear on the show, and her character looks set to cross paths with Gary's own Luke Morgan. So far, a spokesperson for Hollyoaks hasn't commented on the reports, but 36-year-old Susie was spotted on the set of the soap earlier this week.

Gary Lucy and Susie Amy as Footballers' Wives' Kyle and Chardonnay Pascoe

A Hollyoaks insider said: "It's a short-term contract but the door is very much open for a return if the fans like what they see. Getting these two back together is a result for Hollyoaks."

Gary, 35, only recently returned to Hollyoaks after 15 years away, as part of a storyline reuniting Luke with his long-term flame Mandy Richardson, played by actress Sarah Jayne Dunn. Viewers saw Mandy walk out on Luke over the summer, after his drinking problem caused them to lose custody of her young daughter, Ella. However, Luke is now determined to win Mandy back – unaware that she recently shared a kiss with her ex-husband Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard).

The former on-screen couple are set to reunite on Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks

Following her Footballers' Wives appearance, Susie has gone on to star in TV shows including Coronation Street, The Royal, Hotel Babylon, Death in Paradise and Casualty. Gary's TV credits, meanwhile, include EastEnders, The Bill and Casualty, and he also competed in the 2014 series of Dancing On Ice.