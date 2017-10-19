EastEnders spoiler: Max Branning reaches out to Stacey Fowler Max is played by former Strictly star Jake Wood

Over the past few weeks, EastEnders fans have watched Max Branning plot his revenge against the square. But the only person he refuses to hurt is his former flame, Stacey Fowler. In Thursday's episode, Max (Jake Wood) will show a softer side to him as he supports Stacey (Lacey Turner), who is struggling after welcoming her newborn daughter. With her baby girl in a critical condition in hospital, Stacey gets angry at her husband Martin when he suggests various baby names for the little tot.

Max Branning has been plotting his revenge

It's clear that Max still cares for Stacey, as there is no hidden agenda or ulterior motive when he pays her a visit. Over the summer, actor Jake teased that his character's revenge storyline could play out on screens for a few years. He told Radio Times: "All the best storylines that people enjoy are mapped out over a long period. With Max and Stacey - that was always a three-year storyline and Max's revenge is going to play out for at least that long, hopefully."

Earlier this week, fans of the BBC soap were shocked to see Bobby Beale make a surprise return. The demonic chid, who is played by Eliot Carrington, was seen being filmed in his prison cell, with Max broadcasting the livestream to a terrified Jane Beale as she lay in her hospital bed. Bitter Max has been trying his best to get Jane to leave Walford without husband Ian, making threat after threat in a bid to exact his revenge. Max had warned Jane to keep quiet about the real cause of Steven Beale's death, and his attempt to kill her. "You're going to tell them that Steven set fire to the restaurant because he wanted to kill you and then when you've been discharged you're going to leave Walford for good," he told her. "You do that and we're even, but if you don't Jane, then I'm going to to see to it that you and everyone that you love suffers."

