Great British Bake Off favourites are set to reunite for a very special cause Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins will be gracing our screens once again

Great British Bake Off fans rejoice – we have some very exciting news! Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins will be gracing our screens this December to spread some festive Christmas cheer, and to help those in need. Mary, Mel and Sue's Surprise Party, which will be aired on BBC One, will see the trio meet a group of exceptional people in South Wales who have pulled together to open a community centre, despite their setbacks.

Mary and a gang of helpers will treat locals to a show-stopping Christmas dinner, while Mel and Sue will be tasked with giving the community centre a makeover. David Brindley, Head of Commissioning, Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment, said of the programme: "What could be a more joyful Christmas treat than reuniting the brilliant Mary, Mel and Sue around such a heart-warming, important event? I can’t wait to see the reaction of the community they’re surprising, as our trio shine a light on those who have gone the extra mile to make life a little easier for their neighbours."

Great British Bake off favourites Mel, Mary and Sue are reuniting for a good cause

It has been all change since the Great British Bake Off moved to Channel 4, with Paul Hollywood being the only remaining presenter to stay with the show. However, Mary did confess that she tuned in to watch the first episode of the new series when it returned in August, saying simply that "it's going to be brilliant". When it came to the new contestants, she told Huffington Post: "Remember, they've watched, I would think, seven series, most of them. So they're bound to have upped their game and practised like mad. That's how they got there."

The original Great British Bake Off cast

The celebrity chef announced her decision to leave The Great British Bake Off in September 2016, explaining that it was out of loyalty to the BBC. In a statement, Mary said: "My decision to stay with the BBC is out of loyalty to them, as they have nurtured me, and the show, that was a unique and brilliant format from day one. I am just sad for the audience who may not be ready for change, I hope they understand my decision."

