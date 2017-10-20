Bruno Tonioli to miss Strictly for first time ever in 13 years – find out why Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Darcey Bussell will judge without him

The Strictly Come Dancing contestants will have one less judge to impress this weekend, as Bruno Tonioli will not be sitting on the panel. This will mark the first time that Bruno has ever missed a Strictly episode, in all his 13 years of judging. A BBC spokesperson confirmed: "As was always the plan, Bruno Tonioli is not on the judging panel this weekend due to a very busy work schedule. He will be back as normal for our Halloween special and the rest of the series."

Bruno, 61, will be missing both shows on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October. He will not have a replacement; his fellow judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Darcey Bussell will sit on the panel as normal. This weekend the 12 remaining couples will take to the dancefloor in a bid to impress the three judges.

"As was always the plan, Bruno Tonioli is not on the judging panel this weekend," a BBC spokesperson said

The songs and dances have been revealed as follows: Alexandra and Gorka will dance the Samba to Shape Of You by Ed Sheeran, Aston and Janette will Waltz to Can't Help Falling In Love by Elvis Presley (MREE Cover), Brian and Amy will Jive to It's Not Unusual by Tom Jones, Davood and Nadiya will perform the Jive to Tell Her About It by Billy Joel and Debbie and Giovanni will dance the Rumba to Baby Can I Hold You by Tracy Chapman.

Craig, Darcey and Shirley will judge as normal

Meanwhile, Gemma and Aljaz will perform a Foxtrot to Believe by Madilyn Bailey, Joe and Katya will perform a Paso Doble to Diablo Rojo by Rodrigo y Gabriela, Jonnie and Oti will dance the Quickstep to Part-Time Lover by Stevie Wonder, Mollie and AJ will perform a Viennese Waltz to Anyone Who Had A Heart by Cilla Black, Ruth and Anton will dance the Samba to Love Is In The Air by John Paul Young, Simon and Karen will perform a Charleston to Fit As A Fiddle (And Ready For Love) by Gene Kelly and Susan and Kevin will Cha Cha to Shout Out To My Ex by Little Mix.