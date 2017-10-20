Dancing On Ice: Ashley Banjo confirmed to join judging panel The BGT star will join Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on the judging panel

Britain's Got Talent star Ashley Banjo has been confirmed as the new judge of Dancing On Ice, which will return to ITV next year. The professional dancer, who is famous for being in troupe Diversity, will join head judges, Olympic ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on the panel in the revamped series. The announcement was made on This Morning, with Rylan Clark sharing: "I can reveal a judge on Dancing on Ice… It's Ashley Banjo." To which, host Holly Willoughby remarked: "Ashley Banjo is going to be a great addition to the series."

She added: "He's a brilliant dancer and a brilliant choreographer. He was discovered on Britain's Got Talent, and now he's going to be our judge." Ashley, 29, first found fame after winning Britain's Got Talent back in 2009. Since then, the group have performed around the world, with Ashley also taking on a judging role on Sky's Got to Dance. Last month, it was confirmed that Holly and her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield are teaming up again to host the beloved ice skating competition. Each week, celebrities and their professional skaters will perform in a bid to impress both the panel and the viewers at home.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be back hosting the show

Sharing her delight, Holly revealed in a statement: "I'm so excited to be returning to a show that I love so much! Working with Jayne and Chris is always such an honour and it's even more special as it's the show that Phil and I first worked on together. It's full of wonderful memories and I can't wait to make some new ones." Phil added: "I'm often told how much people have missed Dancing on Ice, and with the show so fondly remembered, it's exciting for us all to now have the chance to breathe new life into the show, and of course spending an extra day of the week with Holly is the icing on the cake!" The show originally ran on ITV from 2006 to 2014, with celebrities including Ray Quinn and Beth Tweddle all gaining victory in past years. Phil and Holly hosted from 2006 to 2011 after which Holly was replaced by Christine Lampard from 2012 to 2014.