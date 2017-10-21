Watch first look video clips of X Factor Judges' Houses! The contestants are jetting off to glamourous locations with the judges

Get ready X Factor fans! The six chair challenge is done and dusted and now the remaining acts are jetting off for the hotly anticipated Judges' Houses phase of the competition. Judges Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh, Sharon Osbourne and Nicole Scherzinger must now whittle their six hopeful acts down to just three each to go forward to the live shows. We've got preview clips showing Nicole's group, the Overs, in South Africa with guest judge Stormzy and Sharon's group, the Girls, are off to glam San Francisco!

Judge Sharon Osbourne with children Jack and Kelly

In one clip, Nicole's group is thrilled to discover they're off on a 'Scherzy-Stormzy' safari before the hard work starts performing for the star pair. Nicole looks sassy as ever in a leopard-print cowgirl hat. The group enjoy the sights of zebras, elephants and lions as they journey through the game reserve with show host Dermot O'Leary on board. There's more fun afterwards as Stormzy cracks open the champagne.

Meanwhile, Sharon Osbourne's group, the Girls, get a big surprise when they land in Dublin. Initially downcast at the location choice, the girls' mood improves when Louis Walsh meets them at the airport with a message from his pal Sharon. Another envelope reveals they are in fact off to San Francisco, much to their excitement. Sharon's guest judges are her children Jack and Kelly Osbourne.

Louis Walsh's group, the Boys, are over the moon to discover they are off to Istanbul, while Simon Cowell's 'Groups' category are happy to bag the South of France venue.

The X Factor is on at 8.20pm on ITV on Saturday 21st October