Ruth Langsford shares behind the scenes clips of Strictly! The TV presenter posted a clip of her hair and make-up team

Ruth Langsford has delighted her social media followers by giving them a glimpse at what goes on behind the scenes of Strictly. The celebrity contestant, who dances with Anton Du Beke, shared two backstage clips on her Twitter and Instagram pages, showing fans how she prepares for the hit dance show in hair and make-up, with a sneak peek of the Strictly clothing rail.

In one clip we see Ruth getting ready with her 'dream team'. The star appears with her hair in curlers as her hairstylist Lisa Davey prepares her hair extensions and her make-up artist, Lisa Armstrong, gets to work on her glitzy make-up. Lisa Armstrong is married to TV presenter Ant McPartlin of Ant and Dec fame. Ruth wrote: "Another Saturday....another transformation! Samba time! Thankyou @lisadaveyhair @lisaamkup @bbcstrictly@mrantondubeke #strictlycomedancing#samba #saturday."

Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes

Ruth's fans loved the backstage video, with one telling her: "You look amazing. I want that crew for myself!! And you are having sooo much fun. Absolutely love it!! Xx." Another wrote: "Can I borrow those girls!!! Looking great Ruth good luck to you and Anton." One fan said: "Go team Ruth! Will be cheering you on, looking forward to tonight's show x."

I thought I had a lot of clothes but I've got nothing on @TheAntonDuBeke !!! @bbcstrictly #StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/L9JIs0QRmp — Ruth Langsford (@RuthieeL) 21 October 2017

Ruth also shared a clip of the Strictly clothing rail, showing a vast collection of clothes for the show. The This Morning host said: "I thought I had a lot of clothes but I've got nothing on @mrantondubeke!!!" Her followers agreed, with one writing: "That's a whole lotta clothes! I could imagine a Ruth's Fashion Edit with Anton could take a while!" Another said: "Just let me free in there for a couple of hours xx."