Is Strictly dancer AJ Pritchard dating Mollie King? His dad reveals: 'They've really bonded' AJ and Mollie look to be growing closer every week

Strictly viewers have been wondering if the on-screen chemistry between Saturdays singer Mollie King and her dance partner AJ Pritchard is the real thing, and now AJ's dad has spoken of the pair's close friendship.

Professional dancer Adrian told The Mirror that his son and Mollie are "having a lot of fun" and have "really bonded." He added: "They are spending more time with each other than a married couple would do." He also revealed that the pair often go for coffee and walks in London together in breaks from training.

Mollie and AJ on It Take Two Photo credit: Instagram/ Mollie King

There was further speculation of a romance on Saturday after head judge Shirley Ballas commented on the chemistry between AJ and Mollie. She said of their dance: "It was very romantic with very believable chemistry!" On Mollie's Instagram page, her followers complimented the dance partners on their fantastic routine and noticed the chemistry too. One said: "Hurry up and get together please!" Another wrote: "GREAT chemistry!"

Anyone who had a heart will be feeling the ❤️ after @MollieKing and @Aj11Ace's Viennese Waltz #Strictly pic.twitter.com/zFtBuvAYTH — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) 21 October 2017

Mollie's bandmate Una Healy recently hinted that a relationship could be on the cards for the pair, telling Now Magazine: "I know her and AJ are friends, but I don't know about the romance... you never know!" Over the past few weeks, both Mollie and AJ have been sharing sweet Instagram snaps of themselves together, looking rather cosy which has fuelled romance rumours, although the two have insisted they are "just friends".