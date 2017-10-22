Fourth celebrity is voted off Strictly – find out who! Brian Conley and Simon Rimmer fought it out in the dance off

It's dance off time again and this week Strictly Come Dancing said goodbye to another celebrity contestant. Brian Conley is the fourth person to leave the ballroom dancing competition after going head to head with Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton for the judges' votes. Brian and dance partner Amy Dowden performed the Jive to It's Not Unusual by Tom Jones but sadly their routine wasn't enough to save them.

Brian Conley faced Simon Rimmer in the dance off

Brian said of his time on Strictly: “I have loved everything about this, I truly have. It’s one of the greatest shows, it’s a family show. And you know what, there has been someone by my side all the way through this journey who has been just there every moment and that is... Aston! I love him and I am really going to miss him (laughs)." Amy added, “I have had the most amazing time, I’ve got not just Brian but his entire family as friends for life and thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Tess Daly consoles Brian as he leaves the competition

Brian also paid tribute to Amy, saying: "I want to say something about this lady here. Amy, if I was only thirty years younger... and not fussy! Me and you, I am not kidding! I love this lady and I want her to be on this show for ever and ever because I want everyone out there to know how special this lady is because she is a star and I love her to bits.”

Judge Craig Revel Horwood said of the couples' routines: “Well both couples actually made mistakes in that, one fell-over and then the other one blanked before they went into a back-drop so it made it a really, really difficult choice. But the couple I am going to save just for that little bit of swivel is Simon and Karen.”

Darcey Bussell also chose to save Simon and Karen. She explained: “This is incredibly difficult with these two fabulous men and it’s not easy at all to choose between them. But I am going to save the person who had a more finished performance which was Simon and Karen.” Head Judge Shirley Ballas agreed with her fellow judges. Bruno Tonioli was not on the panel this week due to work commitments.

Brian and Amy join Zoe Ball on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on Monday 23rdOctober at 6.30pm on BBC Two.