Kim Cattrall insists she was 'never' friends with SATC co-stars Sex and the City 3 is not going ahead

There have always been rumours of tension among the Sex and the City co-stars, but Kim Cattrall has now revealed that she was "never" friends with her colleagues. The 61-year-old actress, who played Samantha Jones on the popular HBO series, gave an interview on Piers Morgan's Life Stories and said: "We've never been friends. We've been colleagues and in some ways it's a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal."

Kim recently made headlines after it was reported that the third Sex and the City film was scrapped due to her 'diva' demands. But the TV star has insisted that she never said yes to the film in the first place. "To get any kind of negative press about something that I've been saying for almost a year of 'no', that I'm demanding or a diva, and this is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City, and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, is that I think she could have been nicer," she said.

Kim continued: "I really think she could have been nicer. I don't know what her issue is. I think the thing that still bothers me is this feeling of being in some way made to be the baddie. I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous."

Kim admitted that she can't even remember the last time she saw her Hollywood co-stars. "It must have been at some event, I don't even remember," she said, adding: "They all have children and I am ten years older and since specifically the series ended I have been spending most of my time outside of New York so I don't see them. The common ground that we had was the series and the series is over."

Piers Morgan's Life Stories: Kim Cattrall airs on ITV on Monday 23rd October at 9pm.