Kit Harington has revealed that he was in tears during the read through of Game of Thrones season eight. Chatting on The One Show about the emotional moment, the Jon Snow actor said: "We had the read-through last week, in fact, so I know everything now. I cried at the end! It wasn't anything particular that happens. You have to remember, I've done eight years of it. I think, no-one really cares about it more than us."

He added: "I get a bit weepy thinking about it. It's going to be a strange year saying goodbye to everyone and having last scenes with this person and that person. Not only you're attached to it, loads of people around the world are attached to it." Speaking about his role on the show, he continued: "It's been an institution longer than any other institution I've been in. School, drama school, anything."

Kit also revealed that the cast have been told that they are not allowed to post photos while filming so they give nothing away to their passionate fans. Kit said: "[I was told], 'Don't tell them when you're filming. Don't take pictures in Belfast. Don't do all of that'. It's on lockdown!" Game of Thrones season eight will air either in 2018 or 2019, and will see the conclusion of the immensely popular fantasy show. Season seven concluded with Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen united and travelling to Winterfell together just as the deadly White Walker army manage to break through the Wall using one of Dany's dragons.

Several spin-offs have already been planned, and Jonathan Ross revealed to HELLO! that his wife, Jane Goodman, had already completed a script for one of the planned new series. He said: "I'm not going to say anything apart from the fact that [Jane] has just finished it! She's written it all around me, I'm a dragon in it!"