Halloween might be more than a week away, but Alicia Silverstone has already taken the prize for the best costume. The 41-year-old actress delighted fans by dressing up as her Clueless character Cher Horowitz at the weekend, as she prepared to film her appearance on Lip Sync Battle. Alicia once again slipped on Cher's famous yellow plaid mini-skirt and blazer outfit as she posted for a photo with host Chrissy Teigen and her 18-month-old daughter Luna. "How am I supposed to sleep? I think I've asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and Beyonce," Chrissy tweeted on Sunday, alongside a photo of the trio.

Coming-of-age comedy drama Clueless was released in 1995 and catapulted Alicia to fame. Now considered a cult classic, the movie also starred Stacey Dash as Dionne Davenport, Cher's best friend, the late Brittany Murphy as Tai Fraser and Paul Rudd as Josh Lucas. Speaking in June this year about her role in the film, Alicia said: "I was young and I thought it was really overwhelming and it was really intense. I did a bunch of movies, and then nine movies later, I did Clueless. When it's like, 'That's Alicia Silverstone!' everywhere I went, it was a lot for a little person. But then life goes on and you figure it out."

The actress starred as Cher Horowitz in the 1995 cult classic

The star has also previously revealed that the movie almost wasn't even made. "One studio said no to it," she recalled in an interview with Variety. "Those people now kick themselves that they were not part of that film. They were like, 'We don't think anybody is going to care. It's not going to sell tickets.'"

